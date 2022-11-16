Associated Banc Corp Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFG. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,691.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.21.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

