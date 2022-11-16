Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Short Interest Update

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned 0.43% of Assure as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

IONM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.52. 82,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,417. Assure has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Assure ( NASDAQ:IONM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). Assure had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assure will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

