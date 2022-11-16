AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Short Interest Up 5.4% in October

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,990,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the October 15th total of 12,320,000 shares. Approximately 36.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.88. 50,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,016. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.76. AST SpaceMobile has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $14.27.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 68.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 6.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

