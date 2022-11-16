Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Director Franklin M. Berger Sells 16,166 Shares of Stock

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) Director Franklin M. Berger sold 16,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $83,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 778,353 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ AVIR opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $431.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

(Get Rating)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.