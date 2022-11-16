Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Director Frank Russell Ellett Buys 5,000 Shares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,417.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Frank Russell Ellett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

On Thursday, November 10th, Frank Russell Ellett bought 10,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $349,800.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AUB stock opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.50 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 28.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Compass Point lowered their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 719.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7,933.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 797.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.