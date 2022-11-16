Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Scott Farquhar Sells 8,614 Shares

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.74, for a total transaction of $1,229,562.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,116,433.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $1,011,972.72.

On Friday, November 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $1,056,420.96.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,525,108.70.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total transaction of $1,728,915.94.

On Monday, October 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,533.20.

On Thursday, October 13th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $1,693,684.68.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $11.91 on Wednesday, hitting $129.27. 2,828,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,656. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of -145.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.05. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $448.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 75.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,053 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 41.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Atlassian by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,544 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $434,144,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Atlassian by 34.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $295.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

