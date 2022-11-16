Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) CRO Cameron Deatsch Sells 2,011 Shares

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $271,324.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 134,740 shares in the company, valued at $18,179,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Atlassian Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $141.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.63 and a beta of 0.91. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $448.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.05.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Macquarie cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price objective on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

