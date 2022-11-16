Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Insider Gene Liu Sells 136 Shares

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) insider Gene Liu sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total transaction of $18,342.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,241.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Atlassian stock opened at $141.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.05. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $448.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $295.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $283.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,544 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 41.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after buying an additional 2,095,358 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,928,000 after buying an additional 397,595 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 75.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after buying an additional 2,523,053 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Atlassian by 9.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,412,000 after buying an additional 496,121 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

