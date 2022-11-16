ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Update

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 183,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATNI shares. TheStreet downgraded ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATN International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ATN International Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ATNI traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,684. ATN International has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.69.

ATN International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATN International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 274.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in ATN International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 184.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

