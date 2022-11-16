Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the October 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.6 days. Approximately 18.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Atomera from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Atomera alerts:

Atomera Trading Up 6.5 %

ATOM stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. Atomera has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atomera

About Atomera

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atomera during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Atomera by 150.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Atomera by 14.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Atomera by 223.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atomera by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. 31.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.