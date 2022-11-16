Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the October 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.6 days. Approximately 18.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Atomera from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Atomera Trading Up 6.5 %
ATOM stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. Atomera has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10.
About Atomera
Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
