Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Atossa Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %
ATOS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.81. 10,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,806. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.65.
About Atossa Therapeutics
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.
