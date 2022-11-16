Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ATOS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.81. 10,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,806. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 27.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 78.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 59,158 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

