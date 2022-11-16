Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,828 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 346.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,627 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 39.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $6.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.90. 802,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,284,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.17.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 6,495 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $353,977.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,057. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $353,977.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,057. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 66,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,466,529 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COIN. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.30.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

