Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Plans $2.15 Quarterly Dividend

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 2.15 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Atrion has raised its dividend by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years.

Atrion Price Performance

NASDAQ ATRI traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $617.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.28. Atrion has a 1-year low of $542.10 and a 1-year high of $789.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $603.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $621.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Atrion news, CFO Jeffery Strickland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 22.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Atrion during the third quarter worth $440,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Atrion by 52.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atrion by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,131,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Atrion by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Atrion by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Articles

