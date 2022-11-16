Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,902 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 14.0% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after acquiring an additional 230,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.48.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $232.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 91.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.58 and its 200-day moving average is $198.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

