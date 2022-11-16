AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the second quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.4% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE AZO opened at $2,425.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,287.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,171.82. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,560.01. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $35.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,407.13.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

