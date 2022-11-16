Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC) Short Interest Up 14.0% in October

Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Avalon Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

AVAC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.11. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,144. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. Avalon Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,470,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 5.1% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,261,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avalon Acquisition by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 412,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Acquisition Company Profile

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

