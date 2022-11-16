Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 725,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Avangrid by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 3.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Avangrid by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Avangrid stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.82. 656,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.39.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

