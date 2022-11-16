Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.77

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as low as C$0.68. Avante Logixx shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 30,510 shares trading hands.

Avante Logixx Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$18.28 million and a P/E ratio of -16.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.79.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avante Logixx Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avante Logixx

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential clients in Canada. The company offers protective services, which includes guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport; and electronic security services comprise home security services including system design, access control, and video and systems installation and service.

Further Reading

