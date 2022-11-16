Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) & Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Financial Analysis

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) and Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Wealth Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avino Silver & Gold Mines $11.23 million 7.04 -$2.06 million $0.05 13.36 Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$7.49 million ($0.05) -4.30

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Wealth Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Wealth Minerals. Wealth Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avino Silver & Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wealth Minerals has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.8% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Wealth Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Wealth Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avino Silver & Gold Mines 11.40% 11.98% 10.24% Wealth Minerals N/A -31.41% -27.64%

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Wealth Minerals on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile. Wealth Minerals Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

