AVINOC (AVINOC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $569,475.84

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last week, AVINOC has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One AVINOC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001313 BTC on exchanges. AVINOC has a total market capitalization of $84.63 million and $569,475.84 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.89 or 0.00572451 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,942.58 or 0.29818026 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About AVINOC

AVINOC’s launch date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

