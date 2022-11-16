AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AXTI. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on AXT to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded AXT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BWS Financial reduced their price objective on AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $5.25 on Friday. AXT has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49.

Institutional Trading of AXT

AXT Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 317.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.