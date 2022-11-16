Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 12,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 930.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Azul alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZUL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Azul Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZUL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.58. 78,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,675. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. Azul has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $17.46.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $835.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Azul will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.