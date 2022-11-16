B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $298.91

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 298.91 ($3.51) and traded as low as GBX 296 ($3.48). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 298 ($3.50), with a volume of 8,613 shares.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 296.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 298.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 21.03 and a quick ratio of 21.03. The company has a market cap of £111.65 million and a PE ratio of 431.88.

Get B.P. Marsh & Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Topping acquired 823 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £2,469 ($2,901.29).

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.