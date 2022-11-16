Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys 2,920 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,548,000 after buying an additional 1,503,485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after buying an additional 14,412,851 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,605,000 after purchasing an additional 608,072 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,450,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,878,000 after purchasing an additional 174,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,909 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on RY. Scotiabank cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY stock opened at $99.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.26. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

