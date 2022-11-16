Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $1.36 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 50.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.95, for a total transaction of $198,492.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,437.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.95, for a total transaction of $198,492.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,437.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.36, for a total value of $368,660.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,743.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,272 shares of company stock worth $9,598,751 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $416.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $695.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $396.33 and its 200-day moving average is $439.04.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

