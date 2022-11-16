Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,460 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:BNS opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $74.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.14.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 45.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. CIBC dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.