Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $798,000 Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Aflac were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 8,550.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 99.5% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 218.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $70.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $70.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.11.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AFL. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

