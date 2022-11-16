Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $1.34 Million in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 186.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 126.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 196.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $235.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.20.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.