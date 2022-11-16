Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $831,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 3,274.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

