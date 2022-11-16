Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 29,529 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,529 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 154,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 99,184 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.03. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 4.33%.

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

