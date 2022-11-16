Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.61 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $171.38 million and $3.61 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

