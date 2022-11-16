Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Short Interest Up 16.9% in October

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 949,800 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Badger Meter Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE:BMI opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.73. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $116.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.78 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.82%.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Badger Meter by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,681,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Badger Meter by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $322,037,000 after acquiring an additional 52,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Badger Meter by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,750,000 after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Badger Meter by 1.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,184,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,870,000 after acquiring an additional 18,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 8.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,010,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,732,000 after buying an additional 78,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

