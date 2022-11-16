BakeryToken (BAKE) Trading 2.4% Higher This Week

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 16th. Over the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One BakeryToken token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BakeryToken has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $6.32 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BakeryToken Token Profile

BakeryToken (CRYPTO:BAKE) is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@bakeryswap. BakeryToken’s official website is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BakeryToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BakeryToken directly using U.S. dollars.

