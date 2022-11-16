Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Ballantyne Strong Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE BTN opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Ballantyne Strong has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $3.43.
About Ballantyne Strong
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ballantyne Strong (BTN)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.