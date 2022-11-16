Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,364,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 38,097,676 shares.The stock last traded at $2.79 and had previously closed at $2.85.

BBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Grupo Santander lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $5.40 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0027 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

