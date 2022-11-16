Bank of Hawaii Decreases Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in International Paper were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 39,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 16.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Price Performance

IP opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on IP. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

