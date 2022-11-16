Bank of Hawaii Has $436,000 Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 11.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,753,000 after purchasing an additional 931,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,158,000 after buying an additional 252,285 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,525,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,282 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,632 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:U traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.12. 92,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,117,425. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.23. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Unity Software to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.24.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.