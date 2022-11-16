Bank of Hawaii Raises Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Shell were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($36.43) to GBX 3,200 ($37.60) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($35.25) to GBX 2,900 ($34.08) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($33.61) to GBX 2,922 ($34.34) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($31.73) to GBX 2,550 ($29.96) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,127.13.

Shell Stock Up 0.6 %

Shell Announces Dividend

Shares of SHEL opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

