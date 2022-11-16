Bank of Hawaii Takes $329,000 Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $513,164,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at about $84,714,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 561.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 561,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,813,000 after buying an additional 476,727 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.5% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,327,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,677,000 after buying an additional 445,257 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 919,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,380,000 after buying an additional 412,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

TTWO traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $101.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,560. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.53. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -918.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $182.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

