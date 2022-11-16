Bank of Montreal Can Buys 304,008 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,365,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 304,008 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.58% of PG&E worth $147,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in PG&E by 7.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 172,689,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,061,911,000 after buying an additional 11,607,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,137 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 85.2% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 14,962,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885,238 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,038,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

PG&E Price Performance

Insider Transactions at PG&E

PCG traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $14.60. 123,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,767,308. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.13. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $516,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,372,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,083,330 shares of company stock worth $995,783,290. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.