Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,274,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 297,807 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Open Text were worth $172,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 148.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 1,015.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC downgraded shares of Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Open Text Trading Up 0.4 %

Open Text Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.58. 26,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,841. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 1.02. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 176.37%.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.