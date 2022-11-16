Bank of Montreal Can Has $157.09 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.37% of AutoZone worth $157,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,407.13.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $34.93 on Wednesday, hitting $2,460.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,196. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,287.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2,171.82. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,560.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $35.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

