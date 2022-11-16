Bank of Montreal Can Sells 674,192 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,499,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 674,192 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $141,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,425 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,365,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PSX stock traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $109.92. 25,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,135. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.91.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.81.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.