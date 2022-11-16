Bao Finance Market Cap Hits $2.35 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Bao Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bao Finance has a market cap of $2.35 million and $49,087.80 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.35 or 0.00571714 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,966.70 or 0.29779658 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

