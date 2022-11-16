Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the October 15th total of 155,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Down 1.0 %

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.16. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,186. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $454.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

