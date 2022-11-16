Barclays Lowers LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target to $15.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities lowered LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

LegalZoom.com Stock Down 8.4 %

LegalZoom.com stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.08. 77,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,810. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $21.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 212,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36,228 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

