Barclays Raises Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Price Target to $85.00

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FMX. UBS Group upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance
FMX opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $84.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
