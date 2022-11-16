Barclays Raises Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Price Target to $85.00

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FMX. UBS Group upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

FMX opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $84.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 46,567 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at $10,217,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,820,000 after acquiring an additional 302,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

