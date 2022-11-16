Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13

Baron Oil Plc (LON:BOIL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Baron Oil shares last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 318,521,395 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of £18.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87.

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities in South America, South East Asia, and the United Kingdom. The company holds 75% interest in Timor-Leste TL-SO-19-16 PSC offshore license located in Southeast Asia.

