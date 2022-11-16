Basic Attention Token (BAT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $19.42 Million

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $334.06 million and approximately $19.42 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001349 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,680,554 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.TelegramWhitepaper”

