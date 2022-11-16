BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Short Interest Up 6.1% in October

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,100 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 323,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCBP has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BCB Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCB Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BCB Bancorp to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 4,368.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.66. BCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.